BRIEF-Peptonic Medical Enters Tech Transfer Agreement With Orion

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Peptonic Medical Ab:

* PEPTONIC MEDICAL AND ORION ENTER VAGIVITAL™ TECH TRANSFER AGREEMENT

* ‍ENTERED A TECH TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH ORION CORPORATION, HEADQUARTERED IN ESPOO, FINLAND​

* ‍UNDER AGREEMENT, TWO COMPANIES WILL EXCHANGE INFORMATION AND COLLABORATE

* - ‍TO PREPARE FOR COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURE OF VAGIVITAL™ - A PRODUCT THAT PEPTONIC PLANS TO LAUNCH IN 2018​

* ‍COMPANIES SIGNED TERMS SHEET FOR A FINAL AGREEMENT REGARDING COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURE OF VAGIVITAL™​