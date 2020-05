May 7 (Reuters) - Peptonic Medical AB:

* PEPTONIC MEDICAL FILES PATENT APPLICATION FOR THE TREATMENT OF VULVAR VESTIBULITIS SYNDROME WITH VAGIVITAL®

* COMPANY IS NOW INVESTIGATING POSSIBILITIES FOR CONDUCTING A CLINICAL STUDY WITH WOMEN THAT HAVE BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH VVS

* BACKGROUND OF THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION EXPANSION IS PRONOUNCED SYMPTOM RELIEF EXPERIENCED BY MANY WOMEN SUFFERING FROM VVS AFTER HAVING USED VAGIVITAL®