BRIEF-Peptonic Medical Says Entered Into An Agreement To Acquire A Majority Of Shares In Lune Group

May 14 (Reuters) - Peptonic Medical AB:

* ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A MAJORITY OF SHARES IN LUNE GROUP

* PEPTONIC MEDICAL - TRANSACTION ENTAILS THAT CO ACQUIRES 60% OF EXISTING SHARES FROM CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS AGAINST PURCHASE PRICE OF APPROX. 1.80 MEUR

* PURCHASE PRICE SHALL BE PAID IN FORM OF NEWLY ISSUED SHARES IN PEPTONIC

* COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF EXISTING SHARES IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR DURING JUNE 2020

* COSTS FOR DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE TO SELLERS AND DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE TO VIDARSTIFTELSEN IS EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO APPROX. 50 TSEK

* PEPTONIC HAS INCURRED COST OF APPROX. 3 MSEK IN LEGAL, DUE DILIGENCE AND ANALYSIS COSTS PRIOR TO SIGNING

* BOARD INTENDS TO RESOLVE ON A SHARE ISSUE OF 19.2 MSEK AND DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE OF 7.5 MSEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: