BRIEF-Perceptron Enters Into New Loan Agreement For $8 Mln On-Demand Line Of Credit With Chemical Bank

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Perceptron Inc:

* PERCEPTRON ENTERS INTO NEW LOAN AGREEMENT AND EXPANDS ON-DEMAND LINE OF CREDIT

* PERCEPTRON INC - ENTERED INTO A NEW LOAN AGREEMENT FOR AN $8 MILLION ON-DEMAND LINE OF CREDIT WITH CHEMICAL BANK

* PERCEPTRON INC - NEW CREDIT LINE PROVIDES INCREASED BORROWING CAPACITY, WHICH WILL ALLOW FOR GREATER STRATEGIC AND OPERATIONAL FLEXIBILITY

* PERCEPTRON INC - NEW LOAN AGREEMENT REPLACES CO'S PREVIOUS $6 MILLION LINE OF CREDIT WITH COMERICA BANK