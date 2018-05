May 7 (Reuters) - Perceptron Inc:

* SEES Q4 2018 REVENUE $20 MILLION TO $23 MILLION

* Q3 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES WERE $21.4 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 31.3% COMPARED TO THIRD FISCAL QUARTER ONE YEAR AGO

* BACKLOG AT QUARTER-END INCREASED 5.3% TO $51.2 MILLION

* REAFFIRMS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF MID-SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018