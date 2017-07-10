FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Peregrine Diamonds announces $10.28 mln rights offering
Sections
Featured
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2017 / 11:49 AM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Peregrine Diamonds announces $10.28 mln rights offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Peregrine Diamonds Ltd

* Peregrine Diamonds announces $10.28 million rights offering

* Says ‍shareholders of record on July 17, 2017 will receive one right for each common share held​

* Peregrine Diamonds- ‍proceeds of offering to be used to complete remainder of 2017 Chidliak Diamond Resource Expansion Program

* Peregrine Diamonds - ‍Eric Friedland, Newstar Securities Investments, Exploration Capital entered into standby purchase agreement with Peregrine​

* Peregrine Diamonds - purchasers severally agreed to collectively purchase up to 55.9 million common shares that are not otherwise purchased under offering​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.