BRIEF-Peregrine Diamonds completes 2017 work program at Chidliak

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Peregrine Diamonds Ltd

* Peregrine Diamonds successfully completes 2017 work program at Chidliak and provides Botswana project update

* Peregrine Diamonds - ‍entered agreement to transfer all shares of Diamexstrat Botswana to Diamond Exploration Strategies Ltd, a UK-based private co

* Peregrine Diamonds Ltd - along with royalty, Des UK has granted to Peregrine a right of first refusal​

* Peregrine Diamonds - Under deal,will be granted 1 percent gross over royalty on revenue from sale of production from mineral properties held/acquired by Des Botswana