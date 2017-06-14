FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Peregrine Holdings posts FY ‍normalised headline earnings down 16 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 14, 2017 / 6:32 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Peregrine Holdings posts FY ‍normalised headline earnings down 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Peregrine Holdings Ltd

* FY ‍normalised headline earnings down 16% to r499 million​

* ‍fy basic profit attributable to shareholders decreased by 13% to r490 million​

* FY ‍headline earnings per share decreasing by 17% to 230.0 cents per share​

* ‍Directors have resolved to declare an ordinary cash dividend of 155 cents per share for year ended 31 march 2017​

* ‍Jonathan Hertz, group CEO, had advised board of his intention to step down with effect from 30 june 2017​

* ‍To delay appointment of new CEO until there is certainty regarding restructure​

* ‍In interim, it has been agreed that jonathan hertz will remain in office until 31 July 2017​

* ‍With effect from 1 August 2017, appointed robert katz as interim ceo​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.