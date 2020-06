BRIEF-Peregrine Holdings Says FY HEPS 151.6 Cents Per Share

June 23 (Reuters) - Peregrine Holdings Ltd:

* FY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT R142 BILLION (MARCH 2019: R124 BILLION)

* FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER ORDINARY SHARE (“HEPS”) 151.6 CENTS PER SHARE

* FY TOTAL REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS R1.7 BILLION (MARCH 2019: R1.6 BILLION)

* DIRECTORS HAVE RESOLVED NOT TO DECLARE A FINAL DIVIDEND FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* RESULTS OF REVISED BUDGETS SHOW NO MATERIAL INDICATION OF GOING CONCERN OR CASH FLOW CONCERNS

* HAS ADEQUATE RESOURCES TO CONTINUE IN BUSINESS FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE.