BRIEF-Peregrine Pharma, Ronin Trading And SW Investment Management Announce Settlement Agreement

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* PEREGRINE PHARMACEUTICALS, RONIN TRADING AND SW INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCE SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT

* PEREGRINE PHARMACEUTICALS - CO, ‍RONIN TRADING, SW INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ENTERED SETTLEMENT REGARDING COMPOSITION OF PEREGRINE‘S BOARD, AMONG OTHERS

* PEREGRINE PHARMACEUTICALS - ON NOV 27, DIRECTORS STEVEN KING,CARLTON JOHNSON,ERIC SWARTZ & DAVID POHL TENDERED RESIGNATION IMMEDIATELY FROM BOARD​

* PEREGRINE PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍VACANCIES CREATED BY THE DIRECTOR RESIGNATIONS IMMEDIATELY FILLED BY THREE INDIVIDUALS NOMINATED BY RONIN/SWIM

* PEREGRINE PHARMACEUTICALS - RONIN/SWIM, WHICH COLLECTIVELY BENEFICIALLY OWNS 9.6 PERCENT OF CO, WITHDREW NOMINATION OF 6 CANDIDATES TO PEREGRINE‘S BOARD​

* PEREGRINE PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍RONIN/SWIM ALSO AGREED TO SOME STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS UNTIL DATE THAT IS 30 CALENDAR DAYS AFTER 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

* PEREGRINE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍PEREGRINE HAS ALSO AGREED TO RE-NOMINATE A NUMBER OF RONIN/SWIM'S APPOINTEES AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS​