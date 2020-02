Feb 20 (Reuters) - Perennial Real Estate Holdings Ltd :

* A FIRST AND FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.2 CENT PER SHARE HAS BEEN PROPOSED

* CURRENT COVID-19 OUTBREAK HAS AFFECTED BUSINESSES OF OUR TENANTS IN CHINA AND SINGAPORE

* IF VIRUS SITUATION CONTINUES FOR PROTRACTED PERIOD, EXPECT FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF OPERATING ASSETS TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED