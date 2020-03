March 25 (Reuters) - Perenti Global Ltd:

* ELECTED TO DEFER PAYMENT OF ITS HY20 INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3.5 CENTS PER SHARE UNTIL 20 OCT

* REITERATES THAT COVID-19 HAS HAD NO IMPACT ON ITS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE TO DATE

* AS PART OF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INITIATIVES UNDERTAKEN IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19, ELECTED TO DEFER PAYMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)