March 24 (Reuters) - Perenti Global Ltd:

* NOT IN A POSITION TO PROVIDE EARNINGS GUIDANCE, WITHDRAWS FY20 GUIDANCE OF $115-$120 MILLION UNDERLYING NPAT(A)

* GIVEN ONGOING SPREAD OF VIRUS, THERE IS SIGNIFICANT UNCERTAINTY ON POTENTIAL IMPACT ON OPERATIONS DURING BALANCE OF 2020