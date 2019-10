Oct 21 (Reuters) - PERFECT HOLDING SA:

* ACQUISITION PROJECT THAT HAD BEEN ENVISAGED BY COMPANY AND ANNOUNCED WITH HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 27 SEPTEMBER 2019 WILL NOT TAKE PLACE

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS REASSESSING SITUATION AND POSSIBLE OPTIONS OF COMPANY

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL COMMUNICATE OUTCOME OF ITS ASSESSMENT AS SOON AS POSSIBLE