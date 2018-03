March 29 (Reuters) - PERFECT HOLDING SA:

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF CHF 17.6 MILLION (CHF 17.9 MILLION IN 2016)

* FY NET OPERATING LOSS OF CHF 0.2 MILLION (CHF 1.1 MILLION IN 2016)

* FY NET LOSS FOR THE YEAR OF CHF 0.26 MILLION ( LOSS OF CHF 1.0 MILLION IN 2016)

* OUTLOOK 2018: SEES AN INCREASE IN SALES REVENUE AND MARGINS COMPARED TO 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2GHla3c Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)