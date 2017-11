BRIEF-Perficient Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.21

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Perficient Inc

* Perficient reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $123.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $127.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $477.8 million to $491.8 million

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.21

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Perficient inc - sees ‍q4 adjusted earnings per share to be in range of $0.32 to $0.38​

* Sees ‍q4 adjusted earnings per share to be in range of $0.32 to $0.38

* Perficient inc - sees q4 2017 services and software revenue, including reimbursed expenses, to be in range of $126.0 million to $140.0 million​

* Perficient inc - sees ‍full year 2017 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $1.18 to $1.24​

* Fy2017 revenue view $494.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: