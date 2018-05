May 9 (Reuters) - Performance Food Group Co:

* MPANY REPORTS THIRD-QUARTER AND FIRST-NINE MONTHS FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.31 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL CASE VOLUME GREW 0.8%

* NOW EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FISCAL 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $115 MILLION AND $140 MILLION

* FOR FISCAL 2018, PFG TIGHTENS ITS FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH TO A RANGE OF 9% TO 11%