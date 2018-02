BRIEF-Performance Food Group Q2 Earnings Per Share $0.75

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Performance Food Group Co:

* REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER AND FIRST-HALF FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.40

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.75

* Q2 SALES ROSE 6.4 PERCENT TO $4.3 BILLION

* NOW EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FISCAL 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $140 MILLION AND $160 MILLION

* REPORTS FY 2017 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.35, REVENUE VIEW $4.35 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP SAYS INCREASES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK TO $1.54 TO $1.61

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.58 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2nISk7U] Further company coverage: