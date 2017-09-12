FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2017 / 10:18 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Performance Food Group reaffirms fiscal 2018 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Performance Food Group Co

* Performance Food Group hosts investor day and reaffirms fiscal 2018 outlook

* Reaffirms FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share view $1.40 to $1.46

* Performance Food Group Co - ‍PFG reaffirms its outlook for fiscal 2018 adjusted EBITDA​

* Performance Food Group Co - ‍PFG reaffirms its outlook for fiscal 2018 adjusted diluted EPS to grow in a range of 13 pct to 18 pct to $1.40 to $1.46​

* Performance Food Group - co also announces its three-year financial goals of 5 pct case growth, 10 pct adjusted EBITDA growth on an annual compounded basis

* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

