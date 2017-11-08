BRIEF-Performance Food Group reports Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.27

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Performance Food Group Co:
* Reports first-quarter fiscal 2018 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.27
* Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Q1 sales $4.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.37 billion
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.24
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For fiscal 2018, PFG reaffirms adjusted EBITDA growth to be in a range of 8 percent to 11 percent over its fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $390.7 million
* Expects to be at higher end of fiscal 2018 adjusted EBITDA range
* PFG also reaffirms it expects fiscal 2018 adjusted diluted EPS to grow in a range of 13 percent to 18 percent to $1.40 to $1.46
* FY2019 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly adjusted diluted EPS $0.27