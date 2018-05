May 8 (Reuters) - Performant Financial Corp:

* PERFORMANT FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 72.2 PERCENT TO $57 MILLION

* PERFORMANT FINANCIAL - REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 WITH REVENUES BETWEEN $123 AND $150 MILLION, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $2 AND $6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: