BRIEF-Perfumania Holdings says plan of reorganization confirmed
October 6, 2017 / 9:17 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Perfumania Holdings says plan of reorganization confirmed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Perfumania Holdings Inc

* Perfumania Holdings, Inc. plan of reorganization confirmed

* Perfumania Holdings Inc - plan is expected to become effective on October 11, 2017​

* Perfumania Holdings Inc - ‍all currently outstanding shares of perfumania common stock will be cancelled​

* Perfumania Holdings Inc- ‍will continue in business as a privately-held company with a reduced retail store portfolio​

* Perfumania Holdings Inc - ‍shareholders will be given opportunity to receive $2.00 per share in exchange for completing a shareholder release form​

* Perfumania Holdings Inc - ‍pursuant to plan perfumania will receive an equity infusion from certain current shareholders​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

