February 23, 2018 / 8:19 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

BRIEF-Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Co Says Commercial Ops Of 3 MW Solar Power Project In Tamil Nadu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd :

* PERIA KARAMALAI TEA & PRODUCE COMPANY - CMMERCIAL OPERATIONS OF 3 MW SOLAR POWER PROJECT IN TAMIL NADU Source text: [The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding ‘the commercial operation of 3 MW Solar Power project situated at Kudipatty Village, Peraiyur Taluk, Madurai District, Tamilnadu has commenced on 23rd February, 2018. The energy generation from this power plant will be first used for captive consumption and surplus, if any will be available for sale to the Discom.] Further company coverage:

