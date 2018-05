May 10 (Reuters) - Perion Network Ltd:

* PERION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $28 MILLION - $32 MILLION

* QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.04

* QTRLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00

* PERION NETWORK - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $60.9 MILLION, DOWN 2 PERCENT