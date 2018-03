March 15 (Reuters) - Perion Network Ltd:

* PERION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY ‍LOSS PER SHARE $0.48​

* QTRLY ‍ NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.08​

* EXPECTS TO GENERATE ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $28 MILLION TO $32 MILLION FOR FY 2018

* ‍ IN Q4 OF 2017, COMPANY RECORDED A NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $41.8 MILLION RELATED TO UNDERTONE BUSINESS

* ‍ EXPECT TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS AS A PERCENT OF REVENUES TO INCREASE IN 2018 AND BEYOND​