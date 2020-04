April 1 (Reuters) - PerkinElmer Inc:

* PERKINELMER - ON MARCH 30, BOARD APPROVED A MODIFICATION TO THE COMPANY’S DIRECTOR COMPENSATION PROGRAM

* PERKINELMER - NEXT QTRLY PAYMENT OF ANNUAL CASH RETAINER FOR EACH NON-EMPLOYEE DIRECTOR TO BE PAID IN MAY SHALL INSTEAD BE GRANTED IN FORM OF RSUS Source text: bit.ly/2R50cPR Further company coverage: