BRIEF-PerkinElmer Expects Q1 Revenue And EPS To Be Below Previous Guidance

March 9 (Reuters) - PerkinElmer Inc:

* PERKINELMER - EXPECTS Q1 2020 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE, BOTH ON A GAAP AND NON-GAAP BASIS, TO BE BELOW COMPANY’S PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED GUIDANCE

* PERKINELMER - EXPERIENCED SIGNIFICANT DETERIORATION IN DEMAND IN CHINA DURING FEB DUE TO EXTENSION OF LUNAR NEW YEAR HOLIDAY , COVID-19

* PERKINELMER INC - YET TO SEE SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTION OUTSIDE OF CHINA

* PERKINELMER INC - EVALUATING HOW MUCH REVENUE WE EXPECT TO RECAPTURE OVER REMAINDER OF 2020