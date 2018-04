BRIEF-PerkinElmer Qtrly Earnings Per Share From Continuing Operations $0.23

April 30 (Reuters) - PerkinElmer Inc:

* PERKINELMER - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.23; QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.63

* PERKINELMER - QTRLY GAAP REVENUE ABOUT $644 MILLION VERSUS $514.1 MILLION LAST YEAR

* PERKINELMER - RAISES FY 2018 GUIDANCE

* PERKINELMER - FOR 2018, SEES GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $2.25 AND, ON NON-GAAP BASIS EPS OF $3.60

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.61, REVENUE VIEW $619.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.53 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: