BRIEF-Perkinelmer Reports Q1 Adj EPS Of $0.67 From Continuing Operations

May 5 (Reuters) - PerkinElmer Inc:

* PERKINELMER ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.67 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES Q2 2020 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE AT LEAST $0.65

* SEES Q2 2020 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE AT LEAST $0.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES Q2 2020 REVENUE $610 MILLION TO $720 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.55 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* WITHDRAWING PREVIOUSLY DISSEMINATED FY20 GUIDANCE DUE TO COVID-RELATED UNCERTAINTIES

* Q1 REVENUE $652.4 MILLION VERSUS $648.7 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.54, REVENUE VIEW $651.0 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70, REVENUE VIEW $667.7 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA