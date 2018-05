May 9 (Reuters) - Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc :

* PERMA-FIX ACHIEVES PROFITABILITY FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* REVENUE WAS $12.7 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2017 AND 2018

* QTRLY WASTE TREATMENT BACKLOG INCREASES 34% VERSUS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR