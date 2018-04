April 19 (Reuters) - Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc :

* PERMA-PIPE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS.

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.19

* DO ANTICIPATE AN UPTURN IN LEVELS OF ACTIVITY IN CO’S MARKETS DURING FORTHCOMING YEAR

* PERMA-PIPE INTERNATIONAL - ALTHOUGH EAST AFRICA PROJECT IS EXPERIENCING SOME MINOR DELAY, IT IS EXPECTED TO MOVE FORWARD DURING COMING MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: