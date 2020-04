April 6 (Reuters) - Permaju Industries Berhad:

* UNIT ENTERS COLLABORATION DEAL WITH PENTAWEFT BIOTECH

* DEAL TO STUDY FEASIBILITY & VIABILITY OF MANUFACTURING & DISTRIBUTING A PROPRIETARY SOLUTION NAMED PENACLO SOLUTION

* PARTIES LOOK TO DISTRIBUTING THE SOLUTION THROUGHOUT SOUTHEAST ASIA

* EXPECTED TO HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT TO THE FUTURE EARNINGS OF PIB GROUP IF DEAL MATERIALIZES

* COLLABORATION FOR THE PURPOSE OF COMMERCIALISING PENACLO SOLUTION TO HELP RELIEVE COVID-19 PANDEMIC