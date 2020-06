BRIEF-Permanent TSB CEO: reasonable to expect Irish house prices to fall

June 22 (Reuters) - Permanent TSB Chief Executive Eamonn Crowley, speaking to journalists following his appointment on Monday:

* SAYS HAS GUIDED LENDING VOLUMES FOR 2020 MAY BE 50% LESS THAN 2019, BUT THIS HAS YET TO BE TESTED

* SAYS WILL NOT GIVE ANY FURTHER GUIDANCE ON IMPAIRMENT PROVISION UNTIL RESULTS ON JULY 29

* SAYS HAS NO ‘RADICAL PLAN’ IN RELATION TO COST REDUCTION

* SAYS HAS SEEN SLIGHT INCREASE IN MORTGAGE APPLICATIONS IN PAST WEEK, BUT STILL AT A LOW LEVEL

* SAYS REASONABLE TO SUGGEST THAT HOUSE PRICES IN IRELAND WILL REDUCE, BUT TOO EARLY TO SAY BY HOW MUCH