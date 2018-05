BRIEF-Permira Funds To Acquire Cisco's Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business

May 1 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc:

* PERMIRA FUNDS TO ACQUIRE CISCO’S SERVICE PROVIDER VIDEO SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS BUSINESS

* PERMIRA SAYS CISCO WILL RETAIN VIDEO AND MEDIA TECHNOLOGY RELATED TO ITS CORE BUSINESS IN NETWORKING, MULTI-CLOUD, SECURITY, DATA, AND COLLABORATION