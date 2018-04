April 23 (Reuters) - PERMROCK ROYALTY TRUST:

* PERMROCK ROYALTY TRUST SEES IPO OF 6.25 MILLION TRUST UNITS TO BE PRICED BETWEEN $19.00 AND $21.00 PER TRUST UNIT - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2HV8nsf) (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)