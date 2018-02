Feb 16 (Reuters) - Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc:

* PERNIX THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF AUTHORIZED GENERIC VERSION OF TREXIMET® BY COMPANY’S SUBSIDIARY, MACOVEN PHARMACEUTICALS

* PERNIX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC - ‍DESPITE LAUNCH OF AN AUTHORIZED GENERIC, PERNIX EXPECTS A SIGNIFICANT DECREASE IN SALES OF TREXIMET IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: