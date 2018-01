BRIEF-Pernix Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement With Actavis

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc:

* PERNIX ANNOUNCES PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH ACTAVIS CONCERNING ZOHYDRO® ER

* PERNIX - UNDER TERMS, CO TO GRANT ACTAVIS LICENSE FOR SELLING A GENERIC VERSION OF ZOHYDRO(®) ER ON MARCH 1, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES‍​‍​

* PERNIX - SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ALSO RESOLVES A PENDING APPEAL RELATED TO A PATENT LITIGATION BETWEEN RECRO GAINESVILLE LLC AND ACTAVIS‍​

* PERNIX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC - OTHER DETAILS OF SETTLEMENT WITH ACTAVIS CONCERNING ZOHYDRO ER ARE CONFIDENTIAL

* PERNIX-PATENT LITIGATION BROUGHT BY CO AGAINST ALVOGEN MALTA OPERATIONS RELATED TO ALVOGEN'S PROPOSED GENERIC VERSION OF ZOHYDRO(®) ER REMAINS PENDING‍​