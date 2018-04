BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics Announces Participation In Lead Bid Worldwide Rights Of Contrave

April 23 (Reuters) - Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc :

* PERNIX THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN LEAD BID FOR ACQUISITION OF WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO CONTRAVE® FOR WEIGHT LOSS

* PERNIX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS - TO PARTICIPATE IN INVESTOR GROUP THAT ENTERED INTO “STALKING HORSE” ASSET PURCHASE DEAL TO ACQUIRE SOME ASSETS OF OREXIGEN THERAPEUTICS

* PERNIX THERAPEUTICS - WOULD CONTRIBUTE 10% OF CAPITAL REQUIRED TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE, OR $7.5 MILLION, FUNDED THROUGH DRAW UNDER EXISTING DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN FACILITY