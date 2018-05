May 10 (Reuters) - Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc:

* PERNIX THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 5 PERCENT TO $28.1 MILLION

* AUCTION FOR CONTRAVE’S ASSETS IS CURRENTLY SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 26, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: