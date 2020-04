BRIEF-Pernod Ricard 9M Sales EUR 7.21 Billion, Down 2.1% Organically

April 23 (Reuters) - PERNOD RICARD SA:

* INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.18 PER SHARE TO BE PAID ON 10 JULY 2020

* REMAINING SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO EUR 0.5 BILLION SUSPENDED

* CONFIRMATION OF REVISED FY GUIDANCE

* COVID-19 ASSUMPTIONS: IN CHINA, VERY LIMITED BUSINESS IN FEB AND MARCH; SLOW RECOVERY FROM APRIL

* OUR LIQUIDITY POSITION REMAINS STRONG AT EUR 5.5 BILLION AS OF 21 APRIL (INCL. A CASH POSITION OF EUR 2.1 BILLION)

* COVID-19 ASSUMPTIONS: IN TRAVEL RETAIL, 80% BUSINESS DECLINE FOR FEB-JUNE PERIOD

* 9M SALES EUR 7.21 BILLION, DOWN 2.1% ORGANICALLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)