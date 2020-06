June 1 (Reuters) - Pernod Ricard SA:

* GROUP HAS DECIDED TO ACCELERATE ITS SUPPORT FOR THE “1000 CAFÉS” INITIATIVE CREATED BY GROUPE SOS

* WILL CONTRIBUTE VIA FINANCIAL GRANTS AND WILL ALSO HELP THESE 1,000 NEW CAFÉ OWNERS GET SET UP

* GROUP WILL ALSO PROVIDE ADVICE ON IMPLEMENTING A CIRCULAR APPROACH FOR THE REUSE OF WASTE RELATED TO THIS ACTIVITY Source text: bit.ly/2ZTRvNH Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)