BRIEF-Pernod satisfied with Martell cognac inventory levels - CFO
October 19, 2017 / 7:58 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Pernod satisfied with Martell cognac inventory levels - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Pernod Ricard finance chief Gilles Boaert tells analysts:

* Says “very happy” with the inventory we have on Martell cognac, “we have the right supply to deliver on the ambition we have on Martell”.

* Says expects “tough” year in france after Q1 sales in France fell 4 percent

* Says says California fires will have an impact on wine supply in the region, group production assets and wineyards in region are safe. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

