June 4 (Reuters) - Pernod Ricard SA:

* PERNOD RICARD ANNOUNCES THAT ITS FACILITIES HAVE SURPASSED PRODUCTION OF 3.5 MILLION LITERS OF PURE ALCOHOL TO PRODUCE OVER 100 MILLION 50CL UNITS OF HAND SANITIZER

* DONATING MEDICAL EQUIPMENT INCLUDING VENTILATORS, INTENSIVE CARE BEDS AND 475,000 MASKS

* SUPPORTING HOSPITALITY SECTOR AND ITS WORKERS BY ALLOCATING OVER EUR 3 MILLION TO PROGRAMS PROVIDING FREE MEALS AND FINANCIAL SUPPORT