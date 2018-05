BRIEF-Perpetual Energy Inc Says Adjusted Funds Flow In Q1 Of 2018 $0.15/Share

May 8 (Reuters) - Perpetual Energy Inc:

* PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. RELEASES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* PERPETUAL ENERGY INC - ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW IN Q1 OF 2018 $0.15/SHARE

* PERPETUAL ENERGY INC - PRODUCTION AVERAGED 12,742 BOE/D IN Q1 OF 2018, UP 8% OVER Q4 OF 2017

* PERPETUAL ENERGY INC - TOTAL PRODUCTION AND OPERATING EXPENSES WERE $4.8 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2018

* PERPETUAL ENERGY INC - LOWERED ITS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE TO $21 MILLION TO 25 MILLION

* PERPETUAL ENERGY INC SAYS PRODUCTION FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE 10,500 BOE/D TO 11,000 BOE/D, DOWN FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE OF 11,500 BOE/D

* PERPETUAL ENERGY INC - CAPITAL SPENDING DURING REMAINDER OF 2018 WILL BE FUNDED THROUGH ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW

* PERPETUAL ENERGY INC - ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW FOR 2018 IS FORECAST TO BE IN $25 MILLION TO $28 MILLION RANGE