BRIEF-Perpetual Energy Q2 net loss ‍per share $0.12​
#Market News
August 10, 2017 / 9:56 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Perpetual Energy Q2 net loss ‍per share $0.12​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Perpetual Energy Inc

* Perpetual Energy Inc releases second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Perpetual Energy Inc qtrly ‍average production of 9,223 boe/d was down 42% from Q2 of 2016​

* Perpetual Energy Inc qtrly net loss ‍per share, diluted, $0.12​

* Perpetual Energy Inc qtrly ‍adjusted funds flow per share $0.09​

* Perpetual Energy Inc sees ‍total capital spending plan in 2017 of $65 to $70 million​

* Perpetual Energy Inc - ‍expects to exit 2017 at a production rate of approximately 13,000 boe/d​

* Perpetual Energy Inc - ‍full year 2017 production is expected to average 10,000 to 11,000 boe/d​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

