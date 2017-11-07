FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Perpetual Energy reports ‍Q3 average production of 10,330 boe/d​
Sections
Featured
Saudi mass arrests jolt market
Saudi Arabia
Saudi mass arrests jolt market
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Breakingviews
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
Politics
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2017 / 1:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Perpetual Energy reports ‍Q3 average production of 10,330 boe/d​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Perpetual Energy Inc

* Perpetual Energy Inc releases positive third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Perpetual Energy Inc qtrly average production of 10,330 boe/d​ versus 14.1 boe/d

* Perpetual Energy Inc - qtrly ‍oil and natural gas liquid (“NGL”) production averaged 1,711 bbl/d, virtually flat to q2

* Says ‍adjusted funds flow reached $8.2 million ($0.14/share) in Q3​

* Continues to expect to exit 2017 at a production rate approaching 13,000 boe/d (85% natural gas)

* Perpetual Energy Inc - sees 2017 total capital spending plan of $73 to $78 million, expects to exit 2017 at production rate approaching 13,000 boe/d​

* Says ‍perpetual forecasts 2017 adjusted funds flow of approximately $28 million to $32 million​

* Says ‍annual production in 2018 is anticipated to increase by approximately 30% over 2017​

* Perpetual energy inc - ‍Q3 average production of 10,330 boe/d​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.