BRIEF-Perpetual Energy Reports Qtrly Realized Revenue $25.5 Mln

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Perpetual Energy Inc:

* PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. REPORTS STRONG FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* PERPETUAL ENERGY QTRLY AVERAGE PRODUCTION OF 11,765 BOE/D, UP 14% FROM Q3

* PERPETUAL ENERGY QTRLY REALIZED REVENUE $25.5 MILLION, UP 23 PERCENT FROM Q3

* PERPETUAL ENERGY INC - QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW $0.21/SHARE

* PERPETUAL ENERGY INC SEES Q1 PRODUCTION TO AVERAGE CLOSE TO 13,300 BOE/D

* PERPETUAL ENERGY - FORECASTS AVERAGE ANNUAL PRODUCTION GROWTH OF 17 PERCENT TO ABOUT 11,500 BOE/D FOR 2018

* PERPETUAL ENERGY INC - ANTICIPATES TO EXIT 2018 AT APPROXIMATELY 10,700 BOE/D

* PERPETUAL ENERGY INC - FORECASTS 2018 ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW OF $33 TO $37 MILLION ($0.56/SHARE TO $0.62/SHARE)