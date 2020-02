Feb 24 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company PLC:

* PERRIGO AND CATALENT ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF PERRIGO’S AB-RATED GENERIC VERSION OF PROAIR® HFA

* PERRIGO COMPANY PLC- PERRIGO IS LAUNCHING A LIMITED QUANTITY OF GENERIC ALBUTEROL SULFATE INHALATION AEROSOL