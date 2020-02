Feb 7 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company PLC:

* PERRIGO ANNOUNCES CONSUMER SELF-CARE AMERICAS SEGMENT LEADERSHIP TRANSITION

* PERRIGO COMPANY PLC - JEFF NEEDHAM TO RETIRE; RICH SOROTA APPOINTED TO LEAD CONSUMER SELF-CARE AMERICAS BUSINESS

* PERRIGO COMPANY PLC - NEEDHAM WILL STEP DOWN FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE AND SERVE IN ADVISORY ROLE UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2020