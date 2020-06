June 16 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company PLC:

* PERRIGO ANNOUNCES THE PRICING OF A SENIOR NOTES OFFERING BY ITS FINANCE SUBSIDIARY, PERRIGO FINANCE UNLIMITED COMPANY

* PERRIGO COMPANY PLC - UNIT PRICED SENIOR NOTES OFFERING OF $750 MILLION 3.150% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2030

* PERRIGO COMPANY PLC - NOTES SOLD AT PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF 99.170% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT